The Illinois governor's race as well as Rahm Emanuel's decision not to run for re-election as mayor of Chicago have been in the headlines in the state.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson rounds up Illinois politics news with Niala Boodhoo (@NialaBoodhoo), host of "The 21st" on Illinois Public Media, and Sean Crawford (@wuisnewsdir), news director at WUIS in Springfield.
This segment aired on September 11, 2018.
