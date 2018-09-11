Here & Now
South Carolina Prepares For Florence's High Winds, Dangerous Storm Surge05:24Play
Hurricane Florence is continuing on its path toward the Carolinas and is expected to make landfall on Thursday, bringing winds of up to 140 miles per hour, dangerous storm surge and rain.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson), reporter with South Carolina ETV, about how the state is preparing for the storm.
This segment aired on September 11, 2018.
