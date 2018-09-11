2018 Election Road Trip

How Trump's Trade Policies Are Impacting One Illinois Farmer05:17
September 11, 2018
Agriculture is a key part of the economy in central Illinois. The state leads the nation in soybean production, and President Trump's trade policies — including tariffs — are resonating because China responded with tariffs of its own, hurting U.S. exports.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Robert Klemm, a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau who raises corn, soybeans and a few cows on his farm in Waynesville, Illinois.

This segment aired on September 11, 2018.

