Agriculture is a key part of the economy in central Illinois. The state leads the nation in soybean production, and President Trump's trade policies — including tariffs — are resonating because China responded with tariffs of its own, hurting U.S. exports.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Robert Klemm, a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau who raises corn, soybeans and a few cows on his farm in Waynesville, Illinois.