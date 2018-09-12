Here & Now
'Breaking Bad' Goes To College In New Film 'MDMA'09:48Play
The new film "MDMA" follows Angie, a working-class Chinese-American student at a prestigious California university in the 1980s. But when her financial aid is cut, she decides to make money by manufacturing and selling MDMA, or ecstasy.
The film is based on writer-director Angie Wang's own experiences. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Wang about the movie.
This segment aired on September 12, 2018.
