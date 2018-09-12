Here & Now
Navy Ships Head To Sea As Hurricane Florence Threatens Virginia Military Bases03:48Play
Millions across the Southeast are preparing for Hurricane Florence, which is about 500 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The Navy has sent dozens of ships out to sea from its bases in Virginia to wait out the storm.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Navy Rear Adm. John Meier, sortie commander and commander of Carrier Strike Group 10.
This segment aired on September 12, 2018.
