Navy Ships Head To Sea As Hurricane Florence Threatens Virginia Military Bases03:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze departs Naval Station Norfolk after the announcement of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/U.S. Navy via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze departs Naval Station Norfolk after the announcement of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/U.S. Navy via AP)

Millions across the Southeast are preparing for Hurricane Florence, which is about 500 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The Navy has sent dozens of ships out to sea from its bases in Virginia to wait out the storm.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Navy Rear Adm. John Meier, sortie commander and commander of Carrier Strike Group 10.

This segment aired on September 12, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news