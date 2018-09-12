Here & Now
As Students Return To The Classroom, How Has School In America Changed?09:23Play
As kids return to carry on the time-honored tradition of complaining about homework and watching the clock for recess, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with historians Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) about the history of school in America.
Connolly and Ayers are co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," which is produced at Virginia Humanities.
This segment aired on September 12, 2018.
