Troops loyal to the Syrian government continue to bomb the rebel stronghold of Idlib. The attacks are escalating into what could be the final major battle in the country's seven-year-long civil war. They could also be the deadliest, with 3 million civilians in the path of the offensive.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN), who's reporting from the front-line area just outside of Idlib.