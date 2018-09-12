Here & Now
Syrian Regime Troops Prepare To Attack Last Rebel Stronghold05:39Play
Troops loyal to the Syrian government continue to bomb the rebel stronghold of Idlib. The attacks are escalating into what could be the final major battle in the country's seven-year-long civil war. They could also be the deadliest, with 3 million civilians in the path of the offensive.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN), who's reporting from the front-line area just outside of Idlib.
This segment aired on September 12, 2018.
