Syrian Regime Troops Prepare To Attack Last Rebel Stronghold05:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Syrian rebel fighters from the recently formed "National Liberation Front" parade following military training at an unknown location in the northern countryside of the Idlib province on Sept. 11, 2018, in anticipation for an upcoming government forces offensive. (Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Syrian rebel fighters from the recently formed "National Liberation Front" parade following military training at an unknown location in the northern countryside of the Idlib province on Sept. 11, 2018, in anticipation for an upcoming government forces offensive. (Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images)

Troops loyal to the Syrian government continue to bomb the rebel stronghold of Idlib. The attacks are escalating into what could be the final major battle in the country's seven-year-long civil war. They could also be the deadliest, with 3 million civilians in the path of the offensive.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN), who's reporting from the front-line area just outside of Idlib.

This segment aired on September 12, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news