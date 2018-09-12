Here & Now
Political Strategists
Trump Praises Maria Response As East Coast Braces For Another Life-Threatening Storm10:49Play
Democratic strategist Bill Press (@bpshow) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Peter O'Dowd to discuss politics this week, including President Trump's claim that the federal response to Hurricane Maria last year was an "unsung success" even though nearly 3,000 people died.
This segment aired on September 12, 2018.
