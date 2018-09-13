1st Massachusetts Prisoner To Apply For Compassionate Release Awaits Answer05:45
September 13, 2018
  Natasha Haverty
TwitterfacebookEmail

If someone in prison has a terminal illness and poses no risk to society, they should be allowed to die at home — that's the idea behind what's called "compassionate release." So far, 49 states have adopted the policy.

Any day now, the first prisoner in the Massachusetts correctional system to apply for compassionate release is due a final answer. Reporter Natasha Haverty (@NatashaHaverty) has his story.

This segment aired on September 13, 2018.

