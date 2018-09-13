Here & Now
1st Massachusetts Prisoner To Apply For Compassionate Release Awaits Answer05:45Play
If someone in prison has a terminal illness and poses no risk to society, they should be allowed to die at home — that's the idea behind what's called "compassionate release." So far, 49 states have adopted the policy.
Any day now, the first prisoner in the Massachusetts correctional system to apply for compassionate release is due a final answer. Reporter Natasha Haverty (@NatashaHaverty) has his story.
This segment aired on September 13, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news