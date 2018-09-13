Here & Now
From Factories To Farms, What Hurricane Florence Could Mean For Business03:42Play
As Hurricane Florence heads toward the East Coast, airlines have canceled flights, factories have closed and farmers are trying to figure out what the damage will be to their crops.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers) about the potential business impacts of the storm.
This segment aired on September 13, 2018.
