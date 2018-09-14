Here & Now
How Canada Appoints Supreme Court Justices, And Why It's Less Partisan Than The U.S.10:48Play
Canada's Supreme Court appointment process is significantly less partisan than what Americans are witnessing over President Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Adam Goldenberg (@adamgoldenberg), a lawyer and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, to learn why the countries differ so vastly. Goldenberg was a clerk for former Chief Justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin.
This segment aired on September 14, 2018.
