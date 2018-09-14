How Canada Appoints Supreme Court Justices, And Why It's Less Partisan Than The U.S.10:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 14, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A Canadian flag flies in front of the peace tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A Canadian flag flies in front of the peace tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)

Canada's Supreme Court appointment process is significantly less partisan than what Americans are witnessing over President Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Adam Goldenberg (@adamgoldenberg), a lawyer and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, to learn why the countries differ so vastly. Goldenberg was a clerk for former Chief Justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin.

This segment aired on September 14, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news