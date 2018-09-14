In 1914, Canadian veterinarian Harry Coleborne was making his way from Winnipeg to Quebec to deploy for battle in World War I, when he met an orphaned bear cub at a train station in White River, Ontario.

Coleborne purchased the bear for $20, reboarded his train with members of his unit, and named her Winnipeg — after his hometown — or Winnie for short. The bear traveled with him to England, where she became a regiment mascot for the soldiers training for the battlefield.

That real-life bear became the inspiration for one of the most loveable characters in children's literature, Winnie the Pooh. Author Lindsay Mattick, the great-granddaughter of Coleborne, spoke with Here & Now in 2015 about the picture book she wrote about Winnie, "Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World's Most Famous Bear."

Her new children's book, "Winnie's Great War," introduces young readers to World War I through the lens of her great-grandfather's pet bear. But what possessed Coleborne to buy a wild animal on his way to war? Mattick (@lindsaymattick) tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd it's a question she's thought about a lot.

"He loved animals. Animals were a part of Harry's life from a very young age and that led him to become a veterinarian," she says. "And when he met Winnie in White River all those years ago, I think he saw an opportunity to really provide a source of joy to his fellow soldiers, and probably himself, as they were heading off."

Interview Highlights

On the family archive that contained Coleborne's records of Winnie

"So the family archive as we now call it for a long time was really an old Corning Ware box with photographs and things that I had anxiety that one day my house would somehow burn down and all these items would not make it out into the world. So they're items that my grandfather, Harry's son Fred, kept for many many years, and fortunately for all of us in our family and now everyone else who's had the opportunity to see them, they really do serve as incredible proof points that this remarkable story actually happened.

"It wasn't like the family archive was this revered treasure trove of items. I think it really gained significance when in the late 1980s, there was a story that came out that gave credit to the ownership of Winnie to another regiment, and my grandfather, Harry's son Fred, who was very much a man of accuracy, went down at that point to get his father's 1914 diaries to say, 'No, no, no. This was a bear named Winnipeg, Winnie for short.' At that point the diaries certainly were the first piece in correcting the story. And over the years, I've had a lot of time obviously to look at the diaries, and now I realized just how much they do tell."

Harry Coleborne with Winnie at the military base in Valcartier, Quebec, in 1914. (Courtesy of the Mattick family)

On how Coleborne's regiment reacted when he brought his pet bear to training camp

"Well, none of us really know what the responses were, and certainly in 'Winnie's Great War,' we took some creative liberties, and the colonel's not too happy in 'Winnie's Great War,' but in real life, we don't totally know. What we do know is that mascots including bears were not entirely unusual. Winnie, believe it or not, was actually not the only bear mascot that came over during the First World War, and all kinds of animals throughout history from goats to pigs to monkeys have served as mascots."