Here & Now
Kenyan Runner Eliud Kipchoge Smashes Marathon World Record03:44Play
Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record with an incredible performance in Berlin on Sunday.
Here & Now's Alex Ashlock speaks with Ed Caesar (@edcaesar), author of "Two Hours: The Quest to Run the Impossible Marathon."
This segment aired on September 17, 2018.
Alex Ashlock Producer, Here & Now
Alex Ashlock has been a producer for Here & Now since 2005. He started his WBUR career as senior producer of Morning Edition in 1998.
