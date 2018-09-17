Kenyan Runner Eliud Kipchoge Smashes Marathon World Record03:44
September 17, 2018
Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record with an incredible performance in Berlin on Sunday.

Here & Now's Alex Ashlock speaks with Ed Caesar (@edcaesar), author of "Two Hours: The Quest to Run the Impossible Marathon."

This segment aired on September 17, 2018.

