Florence is now a tropical depression, but the storm's danger is far from over. The port city of Wilmington, North Carolina, was cut off Monday because of rising floodwaters. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson heard from Wilmington resident Leslie Hudson as she was waiting in line for gas. Interview Highlights On attempting to find gas in Wilmington “I got up this morning looking for gas for our generator. We have no power, and I'm at Costco, which I understand from GasBuddy is the only place in Wilmington that currently has gas, and the line goes out the gas station, it winds through the Costco parking lot, and it goes around the block, down a couple streets. So yeah, it's going to be a long line. People are just sort of camping out. "But what's great, honestly, is I, for the first time ever in a couple days, have cell service, so it's been really great to be able to just find out what's going on.”

"The worst part in many ways is just being really isolated. People here have no idea what's going on in some areas." Leslie Hudson

On whether she thinks she could leave the city “Honestly, I don't know. I mean, that's the thing, we haven't had any data. The worst part in many ways is just being really isolated. People here have no idea what's going on in some areas, because I have no data service near our house. I think, I probably could leave. I just don't think I'd get back in.” On whether her house was damaged, and the extent of damages to other parts of the city “We were really, really lucky. Our neighborhood was hard hit. We are surrounded by pine trees, and the Carolina pines just danced around and didn't really fall. We had minor damage but nothing terrible. “What was more scary was Saturday night, early Sunday morning, there were flash flood warnings and tornadoes. Two tornadoes came through town, one pretty close to us, and pictures came off the walls, and then we had some flooding in the front of our house. The water was up to the top of our mailboxes. It receded, but that was pretty terrifying. Our house is not in a flood zone. In fact, it's supposed to be dry even at Category 4, but we had floodwaters actually just following the storm.”

"The biggest issue is just surviving, because we know we're cut off. " Leslie Hudson