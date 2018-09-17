Here & Now
Kavanaugh Issues New Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegations
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said Monday that the allegations of sexual assault against him are "completely false." He said he's willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the matter.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest and the week ahead with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).
This segment aired on September 17, 2018.
