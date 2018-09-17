Researcher On What Could Be Behind Massachusetts' 1st Shark Attack Death Since 193605:07
September 17, 2018
Two people look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Susan Haigh/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Two people look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Susan Haigh/AP)

A 26-year-old man died Saturday after he was attacked by a shark off the coast of Cape Cod. It's the first shark attack death in Massachusetts since 1936.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more about some of the factors that might be behind the attack with James Sulikowski (@SulikowskiLab), a researcher and professor at the University of New England who specializes in sharks.

This segment aired on September 17, 2018.

