Researcher On What Could Be Behind Massachusetts' 1st Shark Attack Death Since 1936
A 26-year-old man died Saturday after he was attacked by a shark off the coast of Cape Cod. It's the first shark attack death in Massachusetts since 1936.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more about some of the factors that might be behind the attack with James Sulikowski (@SulikowskiLab), a researcher and professor at the University of New England who specializes in sharks.
This segment aired on September 17, 2018.
