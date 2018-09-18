Mounting pressure from both parties over an accusation of sexual assault has delayed the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh will testify Monday in an open hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as will Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) about the implications of the upcoming testimony.