Florence has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves toward the Northeast. The hard-hit Carolinas are coping with deadly flooding, as well as power outages and road closures. And for riverfront communities like Fayetteville, North Carolina, the worst flood damage could be yet to come.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR reporter Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon).
This segment aired on September 18, 2018.
