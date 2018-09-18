Here & Now
The FX series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" won three Emmys on Monday night, including Best Limited Series. The show is about the late fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was gunned down in front of his Miami Beach home in 1997.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talked with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the show's executive producers, in January.
This segment aired on September 18, 2018.
