Husband and wife Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, as well as a cast of bass players, make up the indie band Low. Over the band's 25-year history, Sparhawk and Parker, who are practicing Mormons, have developed a devoted following that includes Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin and Radiohead.

Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) reports Low has managed success while following its own path, living and raising a family far from the music scenes of the coasts.