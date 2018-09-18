The Trump administration will impose a new round of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods beginning next Monday. There are exemptions from the tariffs, though, including some products sold by Apple. China has said it will respond with tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."