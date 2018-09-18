North Carolina is one of the biggest pork-producing states in the country, with around 9 million pigs producing billions of pounds of estimated waste every year, which is often stored in open pits, known as lagoons. On Monday, the North Carolina Pork Council reported that floodwaters breached the wall of one waste lagoon.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Rick Dove of the nonprofit environmental group Waterkeeper Alliance, who says the problem is much bigger than that.