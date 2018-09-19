Here & Now
It has stopped raining in eastern North Carolina. In some places, like Robeson County on the South Carolina border, it will be days before the water drains away and the real cleanup can begin. But a few evacuees have begun venturing back to their flooded neighborhoods to assess the damage.
Jay Price (@JayatWUNC) from WUNC was with a group of friends and neighbors just south of Lumberton, North Carolina.
This segment aired on September 19, 2018.
