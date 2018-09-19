Here & Now
Trial For Chicago Officer Who Shot Laquan McDonald Enters 3rd Day02:57Play
The murder trial of the Chicago police officer who shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014 enters its third day Wednesday. Officer Jason Van Dyke's partner took the stand Tuesday.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with WBEZ's Shannon Heffernan (@shannon_h), who's been covering the trial and contributing to the "16 Shots" podcast.
This segment aired on September 19, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news