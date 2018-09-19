Here & Now
The Senate Judiciary Committee plans a hearing Monday about an allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. That's despite calls for an FBI investigation by Democrats and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were teenagers.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).
This segment aired on September 19, 2018.
