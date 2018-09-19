McDonald's Employees Strike To Protest Workplace Sexual Misconduct03:38
September 19, 2018
McDonald's employees went on a one-day strike Tuesday in 10 cities to protest sexual harassment in the workplace. It's part of the Me Too movement's broader effort to bring awareness to sexual misconduct against blue-collar workers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).

This segment aired on September 19, 2018.

