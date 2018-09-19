Veterans around the country are calling on the federal government to reclassify marijuana to reflect its medical value. They say they use the drug to treat conditions from pain to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Julio Ochoa (@julioochoa) from WUSF and the American Homefront Project reports a different classification could open the door to research and treatment at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans.