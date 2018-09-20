Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will make a $10 million donation to organizations that support women in the workplace and victims of domestic violence, after an independent investigation concluded the team has a misogynistic work environment.

Host Jeremy Hobson discusses the story and other sports news with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."