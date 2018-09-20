DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Sacramento Sounds, From Electronic To Indie Rock09:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lillian Frances. (Courtesy Ian Rock)MoreCloseclosemore
Lillian Frances. (Courtesy Ian Rock)

Nick Brunner is a big fan of Sacramento. The DJ says California's capital is home to a growing music scene that includes everything from electronic to hip-hop to indie rock.

On this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Brunner (@PublicRadioNick), DJ and host of "Hey, Listen!" on Capital Public Radio.

Music From The Segment

Lillian Frances, "Phone Keys Wallet"

POOR Majesty, "Broadway" (feat. Sené)

Topograf, "Signs"

Evil Seagull, "You Are Wise"

Bru Lei, "True Love" (feat. Mi Amor)

This segment aired on September 20, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news