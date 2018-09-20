Nick Brunner is a big fan of Sacramento. The DJ says California's capital is home to a growing music scene that includes everything from electronic to hip-hop to indie rock.

On this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Brunner (@PublicRadioNick), DJ and host of "Hey, Listen!" on Capital Public Radio.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Lillian Frances, "Phone Keys Wallet"

POOR Majesty, "Broadway" (feat. Sené)

Topograf, "Signs"

Evil Seagull, "You Are Wise"

Bru Lei, "True Love" (feat. Mi Amor)