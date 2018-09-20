Uncertainty continues around Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, amid an allegation that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when the two were in high school. Some Republicans are pushing for a confirmation vote next week despite calls for an FBI investigation, which could force Democratic Senators in competitive re-election races to make a difficult choice.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR congressional reporter Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell).