This story is part of our Senate Tracker series, looking at Senate races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

The midterms are less than 50 days away, and Senate Democrats are playing defense and offense at the same time. In Wisconsin, Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin is facing Republican challenger Leah Vukmir.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson breaks down the race with Laurel White (@lkwhite), who covers state politics for Wisconsin Public Radio.