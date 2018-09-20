Senate Tracker

Senate Tracker: In Wisconsin, Democrats Fear Repeat Of 2016
September 20, 2018
Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (left) is facing Republican challenger Leah Vukmir in Wisconsin. (AP Photos)MoreCloseclosemore
Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (left) is facing Republican challenger Leah Vukmir in Wisconsin. (AP Photos)

This story is part of our Senate Tracker series, looking at Senate races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

The midterms are less than 50 days away, and Senate Democrats are playing defense and offense at the same time. In Wisconsin, Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin is facing Republican challenger Leah Vukmir.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson breaks down the race with Laurel White (@lkwhite), who covers state politics for Wisconsin Public Radio.

This segment aired on September 20, 2018.

