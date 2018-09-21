Here & Now
Charities And Humanitarian Relief Groups Recruit Florence Cleanup Volunteers05:40Play
Charities and humanitarian relief organizations are recruiting volunteers to help residents recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Todd Taylor, assistant manager of U.S. disaster relief for Samaritan's Purse, a faith-based organization that provides aid to people in need.
This segment aired on September 21, 2018.
