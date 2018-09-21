Lawmakers are negotiating the terms of a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, after Christine Blasey Ford agreed Thursday to testify about her allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford's lawyer says Ford is willing to testify, but not on Monday, the hearing date originally set by committee chairman Chuck Grassley.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) about next week's possible timeline.