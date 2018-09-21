Here & Now
Growing Fast, But Largely Unregulated: The State Of Home Health Care05:54Play
One of the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S. is home health care. It's also one of the least regulated, and that's proving to be a dangerous mix.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Boston Globe reporter Linda Matchan for a closer look at the problem in Massachusetts, where many people are hiring home aides who are untrained, unscrupulous and even abusive.
Update: Mass. Home Care and Home Care Aide Council released a statement in response to the Globe's stories on Friday, saying the stories "painted the entire industry with a broad brush, casting an extremely confusing and frightening picture of both the industry and the close to 100,000 home care aides providing care to individuals each and every day."
This segment aired on September 21, 2018.
