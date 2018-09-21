One of the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S. is home health care. It's also one of the least regulated, and that's proving to be a dangerous mix.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Boston Globe reporter Linda Matchan for a closer look at the problem in Massachusetts, where many people are hiring home aides who are untrained, unscrupulous and even abusive.

Update: Mass. Home Care and Home Care Aide Council released a statement in response to the Globe's stories on Friday, saying the stories "painted the entire industry with a broad brush, casting an extremely confusing and frightening picture of both the industry and the close to 100,000 home care aides providing care to individuals each and every day."