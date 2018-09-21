With the midterm elections fast approaching, political campaigns are in full swing, trying to convince people to vote for one candidate over another.

But how often do people change their minds about major issues, like politics, or about small things, like what brand of toothpaste to use?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Hugo Mercier (@hugoreasoning), cognitive scientist at the French National Center for Scientific Research and co-author of "The Enigma of Reason," about how people make up their minds — and how they change them.