September 21, 2018
Rashida Jones' first feature-length directorial effort is a documentary about her father, music industry legend Quincy Jones.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans), who says the documentary dodges the pitfalls of being too close to its subject by giving a clear-eyed, if compassionate, view of Jones' life.

This segment aired on September 21, 2018.

