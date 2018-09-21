Social Media Buzz: Supporters Of Kavanaugh Accuser Use 'Dear Professor Ford' Hashtag05:00
September 21, 2018
As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces accusations of sexual assault from Christine Blasey Ford, women are sending messages of support to her through social media.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins takes a look at this and more of the week's news on social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on September 21, 2018.

