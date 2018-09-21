Here & Now
Sport Of Squash Helps Low-Income Kids Earn Prep School Scholarships03:52Play
Two young women from Hartford, Connecticut, who never thought they'd have a chance at an elite education are now at prestigious boarding schools thanks to the sport of squash. The girls learned the sport through a program that teaches the game to low-income kids in the city.
Connecticut Public Radio's Vanessa de la Torre (@vdelatorre) has more on how the sport is making an impact.
This segment aired on September 21, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news