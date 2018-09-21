'Tiebrary' Helps Adults And Kids Without Formal Clothes Dress For Success03:40
September 21, 2018
In New York, people can use their library card to check out neckties, briefcases and handbags to wear to job interviews or other important events. (Courtesy New York Public Library)MoreCloseclosemore
In New York, people can use their library card to check out neckties, briefcases and handbags to wear to job interviews or other important events. (Courtesy New York Public Library)

Libraries do a lot more than house and lend books. Now in New York, people can use their library card to check out neckties, briefcases and handbags for job interviews or other important events.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins learns more from Kimberly Spring, network manager of the Riverside area of branches for the New York Public Library.

This segment aired on September 21, 2018.

