Here & Now
'Tiebrary' Helps Adults And Kids Without Formal Clothes Dress For Success03:40Play
Libraries do a lot more than house and lend books. Now in New York, people can use their library card to check out neckties, briefcases and handbags for job interviews or other important events.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins learns more from Kimberly Spring, network manager of the Riverside area of branches for the New York Public Library.
This segment aired on September 21, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news