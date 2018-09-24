Here & Now
After Florence, A Dispute Over Coal Ash In The Cape Fear River03:52Play
Hurricane Florence is by no means done with the Carolinas, where some rivers are still rising. There's an ongoing disagreement about the levels of coal ash in the river near Wilmington, North Carolina. Environmental advocates say they have visibly seen ash. Duke Energy says its water tests show otherwise.
Jason deBruyn (@jasondebruyn) from WUNC reports.
This segment aired on September 24, 2018.
