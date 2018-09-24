Here & Now
Now That It's Free, Here's How To Freeze Your Credit03:45Play
After last year's Equifax data breach that exposed nearly 150 million Americans to identity theft, Congress updated a law to require reporting agencies to freeze consumers' credit free of charge.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," who explains how to do it.
This segment aired on September 24, 2018.
