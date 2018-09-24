2 Months After Court Deadline, Data Show 403 Migrant Children Separated From Parents09:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 24, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Honduran 6-year-old Anthony (right) walks to school on Sept. 10, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. He and his father Juan fled their country, leaving many family members behind, and crossed the U.S. border in April at a lawful port of entry in Brownsville, Texas, seeking asylum. They were soon separated and spent the next 85 days apart in detention. Juan was sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, while his son was sent to a detention shelter New York. They were one of almost 2,600 families separated due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Honduran 6-year-old Anthony (right) walks to school on Sept. 10, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. He and his father Juan fled their country, leaving many family members behind, and crossed the U.S. border in April at a lawful port of entry in Brownsville, Texas, seeking asylum. They were soon separated and spent the next 85 days apart in detention. Juan was sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, while his son was sent to a detention shelter New York. They were one of almost 2,600 families separated due to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

More than 400 migrant children remain separated from their parents two months after the court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunite them. Meanwhile, immigration officials are preparing to restart asylum hearings for up to 1,000 separated families thanks to a deal brokered by the ACLU.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez).

This segment aired on September 24, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news