What To Know About Trump And Iran At The U.N. General Assembly05:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 24, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump announces his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on May 8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump announces his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on May 8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump is expected to focus on Iran at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. He pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal and has criticized Tehran for sowing instability in the Middle East.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1), director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council.

This segment aired on September 24, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news