Here & Now
What To Know About Trump And Iran At The U.N. General Assembly
President Trump is expected to focus on Iran at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. He pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal and has criticized Tehran for sowing instability in the Middle East.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1), director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council.
This segment aired on September 24, 2018.
