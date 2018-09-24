U.S. Hits China With Another Round Of Tariffs Worth $200 Billion05:33
September 24, 2018
The U.S. announced another round of tariffs today on Chinese goods worth $200 billion. The Chinese government responded immediately with $60 billion in tariffs on American goods, and issued a white paper accusing the Trump administration of "trade bullyism."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic and host of the podcast "Crazy/Genius."

This segment aired on September 24, 2018.

