Here & Now
U.S. Hits China With Another Round Of Tariffs Worth $200 Billion05:33Play
The U.S. announced another round of tariffs today on Chinese goods worth $200 billion. The Chinese government responded immediately with $60 billion in tariffs on American goods, and issued a white paper accusing the Trump administration of "trade bullyism."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic and host of the podcast "Crazy/Genius."
This segment aired on September 24, 2018.
