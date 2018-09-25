The allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have ignited a national debate about what constitutes acceptable behavior by boys. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with University of Northern Colorado sociology professor Cliff Leek (@Cliff_Leek), president of the American Men's Studies Association and author of the forthcoming book "Boy oh Boy," a collection of 30 coming-of-age stories from successful male figures. "The sorts of things and behaviors that we reinforce as manly to boys are not what we expect from good men," says Leek, who argues that justifying misbehavior by saying "boys will be boys" spreads confusion about how boys and young men should act. "To even take it a step further, it almost frames it as if to imply that those behaviors are actually what make boys boys." Interview Highlights On the common justification for boys' misbehavior "boys will be boys," and its negative side effects "This national dialogue around this phrase 'boys will be boys,' and using that to excuse negative behavior from boys and young men, is certainly not something new. But what I've always found interesting about it is that we never use that phrase 'boys will be boys' to discuss positive things that boys do. It's almost exclusively used to write off or explain away when boys misbehave, so it's actually reinforcing the idea that that sort of misbehavior, including serious offenses, are what we should expect from boys, and to even take it a step further, it almost frames it as if to imply that those behaviors are actually what make boys boys."

On how justifications like this spread confusion about how a good boy or man should act "I did an activity in my sociology of gender class just yesterday where I asked my students to tell me stories about the best men that they know, and we created a whole list of traits that describe those men. We got, you know, honest, caring, fatherly — all that sort of thing. "Then I asked students when we hear things like, 'Be a man,' or, 'Grow a pair,' or 'Man up,' what sort of behaviors are we trying to get boys to engage in? And it's never the same things that we get on the list of what makes a good man. It's always to shut down boys' emotions, to get them to take unhealthy risks. Even though we have this ideal of what makes a good man, the sorts of things and behaviors that we reinforce as manly to boys are not what we expect from good men."

On the danger of saying, "Everybody does it," to dismiss bad behavior among boys "This idea that everybody engages in this, it's the parallel to the 'boys will be boys' language, right. If we say that everybody engages in it, then what we actually do is we take the majority of people who don't engage in it and make them into the outcasts. This language of 'everybody engages in it' is really just a way of trying to normalize one's own negative behavior and somehow make everybody else seem like they're the ones that aren't normal — and they're the ones that aren't." On the toxic forms of masculinity that can arise among boys in all-male environments "What's fascinating about not just these elite, private all-male schools, but also all-male spaces in general, they tend to emphasize a sense of brotherhood, and that brotherhood is sometimes explicitly, but usually implicitly, at the exclusion and expense of girls and women, and oftentimes those bonds between men are forged over things like the conquest of women." On the boys who do not engage in activities associated with toxic masculinity, and the harm society can do by pressuring traditionally masculine behavior onto them "There's numerous men out there for whom this 'boys will be boys' mentality doesn't resonate, for whom our traditional ideas of what masculinity is and what men are supposed to be like doesn't resonate, and we send those boys the message that they aren't real boys or they aren't real men, because they aren't conforming with those ideas, and we apply all sorts of social pressures to try to encourage boys to conform with those ideas, whether that be bullying or harassment or telling them to man up or grow up hair. "There's really two major challenges that face all of us boys for whom this doesn't resonate. The first challenge is being introspective, to recognize when and how our own behaviors conform to these ideas, when and how our own behaviors harm others and recognize where we can make changes in our own lives. Challenge No. 2 I would say that we face is the challenge to not be complicit, to not see these things happening around us and be silent, so our silence can be taken as support or assent for these sorts of behaviors.

