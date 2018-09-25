This story is part of our District Profile series, looking at House races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

In Iowa's 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Rod Blum is in a close fight to keep his seat. He's being challenged by 29-year-old Democratic state Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who has been talking up her blue-collar background.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with O. Kay Henderson (@okayhenderson), news director at Radio Iowa.