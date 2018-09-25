President Trump is scheduled to meet Thursday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, after reports swirled Monday that Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, would be departing the administration. Thursday is also when embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh plans to appear again before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leon Panetta, who served as White House chief of staff for President Clinton and as both CIA director and secretary of defense under President Obama, about Rosenstein, Kavanaugh and the ongoing trade war with China.