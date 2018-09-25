Former CIA Director Panetta: Firing Rosenstein Would Mean More 'Chaos' For Trump09:40
September 25, 2018
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves his home on Sept. 25, 2018 in Bethesda, Md. Presuming his time at the Justice Department was in jeopardy, Rosenstein met Monday with White House chief of staff John Kelly but was told to stay on the job at least until Thursday when they will meet with President Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump is scheduled to meet Thursday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, after reports swirled Monday that Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, would be departing the administration. Thursday is also when embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh plans to appear again before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leon Panetta, who served as White House chief of staff for President Clinton and as both CIA director and secretary of defense under President Obama, about Rosenstein, Kavanaugh and the ongoing trade war with China.

This segment aired on September 25, 2018.

