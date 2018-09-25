Water Pollution Emerges As Issue For Some Pennsylvania GOP Lawmakers03:46
September 25, 2018
  • Jeff Brady, NPR
Environmental issues don't rank high among voters' concerns in polling, and polls show Democrats generally care about them more than Republicans. But as the midterm elections approach, Republican lawmakers in swing districts outside Philadelphia are spending a lot of time talking about water pollution.

NPR's Jeff Brady (@jeffbradynpr) reports.

This segment aired on September 25, 2018.

