Special counsel Robert Mueller is said to be working on a report that would summarize the information he has gathered in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.
Benjamin Wittes and a number of other legal experts are calling for a Watergate-era document to be released that could provide Mueller guidance for how to move forward.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Wittes (@benjaminwittes), senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and editor-in-chief of the blog Lawfare.
This segment aired on September 25, 2018.
