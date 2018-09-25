Legal Experts Want 'Watergate Roadmap' Released To Special Counsel Mueller10:51
September 25, 2018
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs the Capitol after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Special counsel Robert Mueller is said to be working on a report that would summarize the information he has gathered in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

Benjamin Wittes and a number of other legal experts are calling for a Watergate-era document to be released that could provide Mueller guidance for how to move forward.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Wittes (), senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and editor-in-chief of the blog Lawfare.

This segment aired on September 25, 2018.

