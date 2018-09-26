Kavanaugh Confirmation Remains Unclear Ahead Of Thursday Hearing03:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Republicans are trying to line up the votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces a critical hearing Thursday about sexual assault allegations against him.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Fox News senior Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) about his reporting and why Kavanaugh's confirmation remains in doubt.

This segment aired on September 26, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news