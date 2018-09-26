Here & Now
Kavanaugh Confirmation Remains Unclear Ahead Of Thursday Hearing03:42Play
Republicans are trying to line up the votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces a critical hearing Thursday about sexual assault allegations against him.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Fox News senior Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) about his reporting and why Kavanaugh's confirmation remains in doubt.
This segment aired on September 26, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news